Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson schedu...

Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson scheduled for UFC Fight Night 108 in London on Mar. 18

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

The Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight division will roll on in 2017 as top contenders Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson do battle at UFC Fight Night 108 on Mar. 18 from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, per a recent report by FloCombat . While a headlining bout has yet to be announced, this 205-pound scrap figures to work its way into the co-main event slot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Fri do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,097 • Total comments across all topics: 277,721,237

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC