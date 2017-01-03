Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson scheduled for UFC Fight Night 108 in London on Mar. 18
The Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight division will roll on in 2017 as top contenders Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson do battle at UFC Fight Night 108 on Mar. 18 from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, per a recent report by FloCombat . While a headlining bout has yet to be announced, this 205-pound scrap figures to work its way into the co-main event slot.
