Iranian UFC Fighter Concerned That Refugee Ban Could Impact His Next Fight
Gegard Mousasi , a veteran top contender who fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's middleweight division, is speaking out about how the order could potentially affect his April 8th fight against former champion Chris Weidman in Buffalo, New York. Mousasi, a Christian who was born in Iran, fled to the Netherlands as a small child during the Iran-Iraq war.
