Hector Lombard vs Johny Hendricks on tap for UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax

Ultimate Fighting Championship has paired a couple of hard-hitting sluggers - and former welterweights - for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 105 mixed martial arts event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 19, 2017 inside Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Lombard is coming off back-to-back losses, as well as a drug test suspension , and hasn't seen the win column since a 2014 drubbing over the since-departed Jake Shields.

