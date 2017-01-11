Golf, body building slated in Panagbenga
Leading sports event is The Flower Tee Golf Tournament will tee off on February 17 at the Baguio Country Club expecting hundreds of par busters from Baguio, Benguet and nearby areas in the one day competition. Also seeing action is the Pony Boys Day slated for a later date at the Baguio Wright Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|13 hr
|hand fite u fool
|10
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC