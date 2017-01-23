Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey fight to...

Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey fight to finally happen ... on the big screen?

Since then, we have Gina appearing in a Gina Carano from the fighting game, it was not long before there was a new female face of fighting, with the beautiful and talented becoming one of the biggest draws in the UFC. This led to many people wanting Gina to make a comeback and to fight Ronda Unfortunately though, Ronda Rousey has finally been found out and she has now lost two fights, proving that she is not actually the best in the business, also making it pretty much guaranteed that she will never get a fight against Gina Carano .

