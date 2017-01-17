Gegard Mousasi: UFC said I'm not a big enough name to fight...
Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi, winner of four straight with three violent finishes, has repeatedly asked to fight former 185-pound champion Anderson Silva. That's because the former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion is practically unknown in the mixed martial arts community and couldn't possibly provide the kind of name value worthy of an opponent like "The Spider."
