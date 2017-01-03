Former Easy Reader photographer and H...

Former Easy Reader photographer and Hermosa helicopter pilot die in crash

15 hrs ago

Photographer Michael Justice, a long time contributor to Easy Reader, and helicopter pilot Christopher Reed, of Hermosa Beach, died Wednesday after their helicopter crashed in Los Angeles Harbor. Los Angeles Port Police divers recovered their bodies Thursday morning in the water near the Point Fermin Lighthouse, just down the hill from Justice's San Pedro home.

