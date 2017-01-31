Former Bellator MMA fighter Roshaun Jones arrested on suspicion of double murder

Bellator 146: "Kato vs. Manhoef" took place Nov. 20, 2015, at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. In a local fight that did not air on the Spike TV broadcast nor on Spike.com, Roshaun Jones lost via submission to Klayton Mai in the first round via guillotine choke.

