Folayang-Aoki bout named among best fights of 2016

IGOROT mixed martial arts Eduard Folayang continue to reap rewards from his stunning third round victory against Shinya Aoki for the One Championship lightweight world championship in November. Scrapdigest.com in its website ranked the Folayang - Aoki match -up, the only non - UFC fights as one of the five entertaining boutslast year.

