Filipino fighters make their mark in ...

Filipino fighters make their mark in ONE Championship

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines When it comes to combat sports, the Philippines is best known for producing outstanding boxers. More recently, however, the country is also carving a niche in mixed martial arts, and 2016 proved to be a banner year for Filipino fighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Mon i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Mon i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,505

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC