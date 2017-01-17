Fight promoter Jimmy Binns Jr.'s deat...

Fight promoter Jimmy Binns Jr.'s death ruled a suicide

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Jimmy Binns Jr., 37, a mixed-martial-arts promoter in Las Vegas and son of prominent Philadelphia lawyer James J. Binns Sr., killed himself in a leap from a parking garage Jan. 15, according to the Clark County, Nevada coroner's office. A representative of the Clark County Coroner's office said Mr. Binns Jr. jumped off the parking garage at South Point Casino Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan 14 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC