Fight promoter Jimmy Binns Jr.'s death ruled a suicide

Jimmy Binns Jr., 37, a mixed-martial-arts promoter in Las Vegas and son of prominent Philadelphia lawyer James J. Binns Sr., killed himself in a leap from a parking garage Jan. 15, according to the Clark County, Nevada coroner's office. A representative of the Clark County Coroner's office said Mr. Binns Jr. jumped off the parking garage at South Point Casino Hotel.

