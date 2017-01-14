Ev needs to beat Kamal to get a title shot
PETALING JAYA: Malaysian mixed martial arts exponent Ev Ting hopes that the ONE Championships' Throne of Tigers, to be held at Stadium Negara on Feb 10, will pave the way for him to challenge recently-crowned lightweight champion Eduard Folayang. The Iranian has not fought since being losing by submission to Japan's Shinya Aoki in a lightweight title fight in 2014, but the 39-year-old has beaten Folayang before by decision in 2013.
