Ev needs to beat Kamal to get a title...

Ev needs to beat Kamal to get a title shot

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian mixed martial arts exponent Ev Ting hopes that the ONE Championships' Throne of Tigers, to be held at Stadium Negara on Feb 10, will pave the way for him to challenge recently-crowned lightweight champion Eduard Folayang. The Iranian has not fought since being losing by submission to Japan's Shinya Aoki in a lightweight title fight in 2014, but the 39-year-old has beaten Folayang before by decision in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan 10 hand fite u fool 10
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,887,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC