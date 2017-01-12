England turn to mixed martial arts as they bid to become the world's best team

England have turned to mixed martial arts in search of new techniques that will aid their quest to become the sport's number one team. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/rugby/england-turn-to-mixed-martial-arts-as-they-bid-to-become-the-worlds-best-team-35389010.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/rugby/article35389009.ece/d7b5b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-0ebf67ed-5aaf-4596-9d2a-fdae4a7ba1f5_I1.jpg England have turned to mixed martial arts in search of new techniques that will aid their quest to become the sport's number one team.

