Ed Sheeran Has a Boxing Fling and Wears a Sumo Suit in "Shape of You" Video
After releasing the nostalgic video for "Castle on the Hill" last week, Ed Sheeran has released the video for his other new single, "Shape of You." In this clip, Ed hits the boxing ring and finds romance with a fellow boxer.
