Dominick Cruz shoots down call out from Raphael Assuncao: 'I'm...
No. 4-ranked bantamweight title contender, Raphael Assuncao, got back to his winning ways by turning away Aljamain Sterling at the UFC on FOX 23 mixed martial arts event last Saturday night inside Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Following his return to the win column, the 24-5 Assuncao - 8-1 dating back to 2011 - called for an immediate showdown against former 135-pound titleholder Dominick Cruz , who coughed up his crown to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.
