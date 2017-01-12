Dillon Danis on potential McGregor vs Nurmagomedov fight: 'Conor puts him away in 1 or 2 rounds'
Ever since the build up to Conor McGregor's rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202, Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and McGregor coach, Dillon Danis, has been a very vocal piece to "The Notorious" team. Continuing with that trend, the uber confident grappler had a chance to speak about the potential matchup between his training partner McGregor and No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC