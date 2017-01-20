Dayangadang submits foe in Thailand
WITH barely two minutes left in the first round, Baguio City's Biondi Dayangadang submitted his Thai opponent in his international mixed martial arts debut. After an exchange of punches and kicks, Dayangadang's ground game were tested when he tried to takedown Wisawa Kaveevaragorn and eventually got into the Thai's back and took hold of him.
