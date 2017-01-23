Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao fight because Bob Arum is a jerk

Earlier this month, Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White made a "real" offer to undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., promising "Money" a $25 million purse to fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. As expected, the persnickety pugilist scoffed at the asking price, insisting he was the "A side" in that equation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.