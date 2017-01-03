Dana White reveals what he said to Ro...

Dana White reveals what he said to Ronda Rousey after devastating UFC 207 loss

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The former women's bantamweight champion was stopped in 48 seconds of the very first round by a barrage of savage punches. Rousey's loss to Nunes, her second on the bounce, has raised serious questions over her mixed martial arts future - something that was already in major doubt going into UFC 207.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,448

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC