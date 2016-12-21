Dana White Lookin' for a Fight (S2, Ep. 1): 'I'm not a hot dog guy'
Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White recently returned to the reality show market for season two of his hit YouTube series "Looking' for a Fight." Alongside former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra and lightweight veteran Din Thomas, the trio travel the country to scout new talent for the world's largest mixed martial arts promotion.
