Dana White dismisses Michael Bisping's fantasy fights, promises Yoel Romero next UFC title shot

Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who captured the crown at UFC 199 before defending it at UFC 204, is setting his sights on " big-money fights " in the twilight of his career. Some of the names on "The Count's" wish list include but are not limited to Georges St-Pierre , Nick Diaz , and Tyron Woodley .

