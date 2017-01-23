Cuomo to cut $100G athletics chair salary as MMA comes to N.Y.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the proposal to cut the annual salary in his 2017-18 spending plan unveiled last week. Even as the state athletic commission takes on more responsibility with the legalization of mixed martial arts, Gov. Cuomo is seeking to strip the body's chairmanship position of its $101,600 annual salary.
