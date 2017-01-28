Conor McGregor preaches UFC to Olympian Helen Maroulis

Conor McGregor holds up his title belts after he defeated Eddie Alvarez during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 205, early Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York. / MANILA BULLETIN Two-division champion Conor McGregor hooked up Olympian Helen Maroulis in Ireland recently in what could be a sign of things to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.