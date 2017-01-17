Conor McGregor Files For Trademarks On His Name, Nickname with U.S. Patents Office
Conor McGregor has some definite ideas about his brand and worth and he certainly doesn't want anybody else to profit off of it. According to an ESPN report , the Ultimate Fighting Championship's lightweight king has applied for a series of trademarks through his company, McGregor Sports and Entertainment Limited.
