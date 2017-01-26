Conor McGregor doubles down on Floyd Mayweather fight - 'The next...
The boiling rivalry between mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. bubbled over even more earlier today when "Notorious" sat down with Ariel Helwani for his exclusive pay-per-view interview from Manchester, England . As Helwani pried into the potential superfight and what McGregor wants to do in 2017, fight fans finally caught wind that the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight king wants nothing more than to step inside of the boxing ring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC