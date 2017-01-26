Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw reveal assistant coaches for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF): 'Redemption'
Newly-crowned Ultimate Fighting Championship Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will serve as one of the coaches for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter : "Redemption" opposite none other than former Team Alpha Male stablemate, T.J. Dillashaw . The next installment of the mixed martial arts "reality" television series will premiere with a two-hour episode on Weds., April 19, 2017, at 10 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, but taping has already begun, as both Garbrandt and Dillashaw recently revealed their respective coaching staffs.
