Cody Garbrandt echoes Conor McGregor, says T.J. Dillashaw is a 'little snake in the grass'
As the new king of the Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight division after knocking off Dominick Cruz at UFC 207, Cody Garbrandt will have a target on his back in 2017. One of the few worthy title challengers with their crosshairs directed at "No Love" is none other than former divisional king T.J. Dillashaw, who used to train alongside Garbrandt at Team Alpha Male.
