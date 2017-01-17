Cody Garbrandt calls for advanced USADA testing for TJ Dillashaw UFC title fight
The proposed championship fight between current Ultimate Fighting Championship Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw doesn't have an official time and date, but the shots continue to be fired. "No Love" took to Twitter to call for advanced drug testing by United States Doping Agency for his bout against his former Team Alpha male training partner.
