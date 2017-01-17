Coach: UFC should have given BJ Penn an easier fight for featherweight comeback

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship two-division titleholder, BJ Penn, tried to make his return to mixed martial arts as a featherweight after more than two years on the sidelines. Despite a 1-6-1 record dating back to 2009, along with his 38 years of age, promotion matchmakers likely believed "The Prodigy" had done enough throughout his hall-of-fame career to warrant a main event slot against a dynamic young up-and-comer like Yair Rodriguez.

