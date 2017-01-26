CM Punk 'feverishly working' on getti...

CM Punk 'feverishly working' on getting another UFC fight booked

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Despite Dana White's wishes to see CM Punk get some experience in the minor leagues before getting another fight inside the Octagon, the former WWE Superstar-turned mixed martial arts fighter isn't having it. In fact, Punk - real name Phil Brooks - is already campaigning hard to get back into the eight-walled cage for redemption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan 14 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC