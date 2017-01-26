CM Punk 'feverishly working' on getting another UFC fight booked
Despite Dana White's wishes to see CM Punk get some experience in the minor leagues before getting another fight inside the Octagon, the former WWE Superstar-turned mixed martial arts fighter isn't having it. In fact, Punk - real name Phil Brooks - is already campaigning hard to get back into the eight-walled cage for redemption.
