City commends Muay Thai athletes, coaches

MEMBERS of the Baguio City Council passed two separate resolutions commending the city's athletes and coaches who participated in last year's Muay Thai National Open and National Championships at Teacher's Camp, here, and Philsports Complex, Pasig City, respectively. The Baguio Muay Thai delegation, composed of 22 athletes and 12 coaches, emerged as overall champions during the national championships in Pasig capturing 13 gold, seven silver, one bronze in various categories.

