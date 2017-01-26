Chris Weidman promises 'the old me' in his UFC 210 fight with Gegard Mousasi

Chris Weidman promises 'the old me' i...

Read more: MMAFighting.com

It was a notion which made its way around the mixed martial arts world after UFC 205, and it wasn't exactly said in hushed tones: Chris Weidman needs to take a step down in competition next time he fights. Weidman, after all, was brutally knocked out by Yoel Romero at Madison Square Garden for his second straight loss via stoppage.

Chicago, IL

