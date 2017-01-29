Chinese New Year celebration, Jan. 29

Chinese New Year celebration, Jan. 29

Kung Fu practioners from Au's Shaolin Arts Society demonstrated various forms of the Chinese martial arts followed by performances by their Chinese Lions in celebration of Chinese New Year in center stage at Windward Mall in Kaneohe, Sunday, January 29, 2017. Tiger Tam demonstrates the Monkey Legs Mantis Hands form of the martial art on center stage.

