Chinese New Year celebration, Jan. 29
Kung Fu practioners from Au's Shaolin Arts Society demonstrated various forms of the Chinese martial arts followed by performances by their Chinese Lions in celebration of Chinese New Year in center stage at Windward Mall in Kaneohe, Sunday, January 29, 2017. Tiger Tam demonstrates the Monkey Legs Mantis Hands form of the martial art on center stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC