Chael Sonnen on out-of-competion testing: 'That's just fair, man'

Chael Sonnen knew what he was getting into when he signed on to fight Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Sonnen has twice run afoul of the rules against performance-enhancing drugs in mixed martial arts, including once in California, and was required to submit to out-of-competition testing as a condition of regaining his license in the Golden State.

