Chael Sonnen fired for cheating on 'Celebrity Apprentice'
The mixed martial arts "Bad Guy" was submitted by Tito Ortiz in their 205-pound grudge match in the Bellator 170 main event last Saturday night on Spike TV. Fast forward to Monday night and Sonnen was "fired" from NBC's Celebrity Apprentice for cheating on this week's challenge: create a brochure for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
