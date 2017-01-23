Chael Sonnen fired for cheating on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

The mixed martial arts "Bad Guy" was submitted by Tito Ortiz in their 205-pound grudge match in the Bellator 170 main event last Saturday night on Spike TV. Fast forward to Monday night and Sonnen was "fired" from NBC's Celebrity Apprentice for cheating on this week's challenge: create a brochure for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

