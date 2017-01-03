Cat Zingano blasts Amanda Nunes, detests her for being...
While Amanda Nunes may be Ultimate Fighting Championship's starlet at the moment, Cat Zingano is not feeling "The Lioness" one bit. Especially since the women's Bantamweight champion has been so "disrespectful and ungrateful" following her huge win over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada .
