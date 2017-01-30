Caroline Vance, winning the fight aga...

Caroline Vance, winning the fight against autism and uterine cancer with martial arts

4 hrs ago

Instructor Aaron Stregler demonstrates a mixed martial arts technique with Caroline Vance, 26, at Ethos Jiu-Jitsu and Martial Arts in Tyler Jan. 25, 2017. Vance competes in MMA despite living with autism and cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

