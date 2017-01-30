Caroline Vance, winning the fight against autism and uterine cancer with martial arts
Instructor Aaron Stregler demonstrates a mixed martial arts technique with Caroline Vance, 26, at Ethos Jiu-Jitsu and Martial Arts in Tyler Jan. 25, 2017. Vance competes in MMA despite living with autism and cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC