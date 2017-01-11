Brad Pickett to face Henry Briones in London in British star's final fight with the UFC
The Londoner will fight for the 40th and final time in mixed martial arts when he takes on the Mexican. Pickett made his MMA debut in 2004 and first fought in the UFC seven years later when he lost to Renan Barao.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Tue
|hand fite u fool
|10
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC