Bontoc karateka delivers support to the sick

IN AN annual pilgrimage of sorts, former world karate champion Julian Chees returned home to the Cordillera last Christmas and distributed a total of P131,114.57 for the sick and for the construction of a kindergarten school building. The Igorot martial artist based in Germany spent P79,004.57 for 15 patients and left P52,110 as seed money for the construction of a kindergarten school in Maligcong, Bontoc, Mt.

