Bisset finds title fights in Thailand
Pride Gym product Charles Bisset fought his way to Thailand where two KOs at Muay Thai events impressed local promoters enough to offer the Retallack native upcoming title fights. For Pride Gym's Charles Bisset, his passion for Muay Thai fighting has brought him from the small mining town of Retallack in the West Kootenay through Trail's Pride Gym to the streets of L.A. and eventually to the birthplace of Muay Thai fighting.
