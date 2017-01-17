'Big' John McCarthy assigned to referee Tito Ortiz's final MMA fight
Legendary mixed martial arts referee "Big" John McCarthy officiated Tito Ortiz's first professional fight almost twenty years ago, and on Saturday night, he'll referee his last. According to California State Athletic Commission executive commissioner Andy Foster, McCarthy has been assigned to referee the the Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen main event fight Saturday night at Bellator 170 .
