Bethe Correia-Marion Reneau, Paulo Costa-Alex Nicholson Added to UFC Fight Night 106 in Fortaleza

The Ultimate Fighting Championship 's next trip to Brazil has a new pair of fights. Tuesday, the promotion announced that March 11's UFC Fight Night 106 bill from the Northeast Olympic Training Center in Fortaleza would now feature a bantamweight bout between former UFC title challenger Bethe Correia and Marion Reneau , as well as a middleweight contest between undefeated Paulo Henrique Costa and Alex Nicholson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.