Bellator 170 Peaks at 1.85 Million Viewers for Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen Headliner
The Bellator 170 headliner between UFC veterans Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen averaged 1.85 million viewers, making the most viewed fight on Spike TV in nearly a year. Spike TV officials on Tuesday released ratings figures from the event, which took place on Saturday night at the Forum in Los Angeles.
