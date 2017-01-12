Bellator 170: 'Countdown' to 'Ortiz vs Sonnen' special airs Jan. 13 on Spike TV
Bellator 170: "Ortiz vs. Sonnen" comes to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2017. The Spike TV-televised event will feature the in-ring Bellator debut of "The Bad Guy" Chael Sonnen against fellow former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter "Bad Boy" Tito Ortiz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 10
|hand fite u fool
|10
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC