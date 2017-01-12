Bellator 170: 'Countdown' to 'Ortiz vs Sonnen' special airs Jan. 13 on Spike TV

Bellator 170: "Ortiz vs. Sonnen" comes to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2017. The Spike TV-televised event will feature the in-ring Bellator debut of "The Bad Guy" Chael Sonnen against fellow former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter "Bad Boy" Tito Ortiz.

