Anthony Johnson: Daniel Cormier title...

Anthony Johnson: Daniel Cormier title fight at UFC 210 could be last chance to win gold

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

And Anthony Johnson, for one, feels his window of opportunity to win an Ultimate Fighting Championship title is shrinking by the minute. That's why he's programmed his mind to believe that his upcoming title fight against Daniel Cormier -- which is slated to go down on April 8, 2017 at UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York -- could be his final chance to obtain UFC gold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan 14 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,421,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC