Anthony Johnson: Daniel Cormier title fight at UFC 210 could be last chance to win gold
And Anthony Johnson, for one, feels his window of opportunity to win an Ultimate Fighting Championship title is shrinking by the minute. That's why he's programmed his mind to believe that his upcoming title fight against Daniel Cormier -- which is slated to go down on April 8, 2017 at UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York -- could be his final chance to obtain UFC gold.
