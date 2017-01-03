Angela Lee to defend title against Hu...

Angela Lee to defend title against Huang in Thailand

13 hrs ago

" Hawaiian Angela Lee will defend her women's atomweight title against Taiwan's Jenny Huang when ONE Championship hosts its second mixed martial arts promotion in Thailand on March 11. The 20-year-old Canadian-born Lee improved her perfect career record to six wins when she won the title in a unanimous decision against Mei Yamaguchi in May last year. The fight in Bangkok will be her first defense.

