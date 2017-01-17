Angela Lee ready for her return in first title defence

Eight months after becoming the youngest MMA world champion in history, the Singapore-based fighter is itching to get back in the octagon Angela Lee has been living the dream in the eight months since she became the youngest world champion in the history of mixed martial arts. But the 20-year-old says she knows full well how quickly her sport can bring a fighter crashing back down to reality - Lee was among the millions around the world who watched on as Ronda Rousey, the one-time queen of MMA, was battered senseless, and maybe even out of the game, in her 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 back in December.

