Anderson Silva already cut down to 174 pounds, continues to push for Conor McGregor fight
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion Anderson Silva is gunning for a mixed martial arts fight against lightweight kingpin and part-time welterweight " dwarf " Conor McGregor. Not because he wants to capture the Irishman's crown, but rather because "The Spider" is interested to see if his striking skills stack up to those of "Notorious," who boasts 18 knockouts in 21 wins.
