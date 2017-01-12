Amanda Nunes wants 'history-making' featherweight title fight against ...
Calling for big-money fights , contests outside of your division or the chance to become a dual title holder has been the story of 2016. And it's carrying into the new year, and current Ultimate Fighting Championship women's Bantamweight titleholder, Amanda Nunes, wants in on it.
