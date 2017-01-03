Amanda Nunes launches blistering atta...

Amanda Nunes launches blistering attack on Ronda Rousey after ...

7 hrs ago

' The Lioness' stopped Rousey in 48 seconds with a barrage of vicious punches to successfully retain the women's bantamweight title. RONDA ROUSEY is set to make her comeback at UFC 207 tomorrow - relive her last bout with Holly Holm here.

